Bindi Irwin Hospitalized with Ruptured Appendix, Misses Steve Irwin Gala

Bindi Irwin was unable to attend her late father's gala following a sudden health emergency that required emergency surgery.

The 26-year-old daughter of the late Steve Irwin was supposed to join her family at her dad's annual fundraiser in Las Vegas on Saturday, but her brother, Robert, revealed she was hospitalized unexpectedly after her appendix ruptured.

"She's going to be OK, but surgery -- out of all the things we were ready for, that was not one of them," Robert told PEOPLE. He noted their mother, Terri was with Bindi at the hospital during the emergency surgery and also missed the event.

Robert says Bindi had every intention of attending the gala despite experiencing the pain. "She came to Las Vegas and was ready to put on a brave face. She said, ‘I’m just going to tough it out.’ But the surgeon told her, ‘Your appendix is going. It’s got to come out.'"

The gala supports the family’s non-profit organization Wildlife Warriors.

Bindi has championed for women’s health over the years. She publicly shared her endometriosis diagnosis in 2023. After undergoing surgery for the condition and sharing her experience to raise awareness, she was honored in May 2024 with the EndoFound Blossom Award, becoming the first international recipient.