Terri Irwin Says She Isn't Interested in Dating After Steve's Death

"Crocodile Hunter" Steve Irwin may've died almost 2 decades ago ... but his widow Terri has no interest in dating.

The conservationist made this point very clear during the annual Steve Irwin Gala, telling Us Weekly she isn't dating at the moment ... nor does she plan to in the future.

She added ... "I totally got my happily ever after. And while there are a lot of wonderful men in the world, can you see another Steve Irwin? I just can’t. I’d be like, ‘I love that you’re a librarian and the Dewey Decimal System is cool, but I got to go jump a crocodile and do that.’ Forget that."

Steve and Terri have quite the love story ... with the pair meeting and getting engaged in 4 months time in 1991. They were married in June 1992, welcoming daughter Bindi six years later. The couple also welcomed son Robert in 2003.

Together, Steve and Terri starred on the wildly successful nature show, titled "The Crocodile Hunter."

Sadly, their love story was cut short in September 2006, when Steve was fatally struck in the chest by a short-tail stingray barb while in the Great Barrier Reef.

Despite the tragedy, Terri looks back at her time with Steve with fondness. She continued ... "I had the best marriage in the whole world for 14 years, and I'm very comfortable with the person I see in the mirror. So I’m okay to be on my own now. And I'm lonely for Steve, but I’m not a lonely person, so I’m very lucky."