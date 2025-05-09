Porn Stars Mount Up at Saddle Ranch for Annual Pornhub Awards

Pornhub hosted its 7th annual awards show in Hollywood Thursday night ... and the dress code was definitely less is more!

Actor and comedian Jordan Firstman hosted the invite-only event at Saddle Ranch on Sunset Boulevard ... and several of the biggest porn stars were on hand.

We're talking Asa Akira, Kazumi, Jewelz Blu, Elly Clutch, Zoey Digiacomo, Scarlett Alexis, Angela White, Amari Anne, Nicole Kitt, Alexis Fawx, Aria Nathaniel, Brooke Candy, Natassia Dreams, Queenie Sateen, Love Bailey, and more.

Male performers included Jak Knife, Girthmasterr, Max Fills, JustGeorge, Kai, Damon Dice and Austin Spears.

We even had a celeb sighting ... with Diplo pulling up to party with the Triple-X stars!!!

There were lots of cowboy hats, cowboy boots and Western wear ... perfect for a night out at Saddle Ranch.