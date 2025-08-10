Halle Berry's ex David Justice Says Therapy May Have Saved Marriage

Play video content All The Smoke

Halle Berry’s first ex-husband, David Justice, thinks therapy could have saved their marriage ... 30 years after they called it quits.

He made the admission during his recent appearance on Matt Barnes’ "All the Smoke" podcast while reminiscing on what went wrong with their love -- and didn't hold anything back, even revealing he didn't think the "Monster's Ball" star was "motherly" enough to bear his children.

Just listen to the clip -- he explained ... "At that time, as a young guy -- she don't cook, don't clean, don't really seem like motherly, and then we start having issues."

David blames his thought process back then on not having enough relationship experience at the time, while simultaneously comparing his wife to his own mother.

He said their demanding work schedules keeping them apart didn't help the sitch either.

The pair split in 1996 after tying the knot in 1993 and both went on to find love again.

Halle, for her part, wed singer and actor Eric Benét in 2001 but they split in 2005. She walked down the aisle with Olivier Martinez in 2013 ... and they broke up 2 years later -- though their divorce wasn't finalized until 2023.

Play video content TMZ.com

She's been dating musician Van Hunt since 2020.

David has been married to Rebecca Villalobos since 2001.