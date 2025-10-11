Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Feds Clap Back at Chappell Roan Saying 'F**** ICE' at Concert

Chappell Roan 'F*** ICE Forever' ... Feds Clap Back!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
chappele roan getty 1
Getty

The feds are firing back at Chappell Roan after she said it's "f*** ICE forever" at a concert ... and the Department of Homeland Security says the singer needs to "get a grip."

Chappell was performing Friday night at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, CA when she told the crowd "F*** ICE."

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

In video from the concert, the crowd cheers and supports the "Pink Pony Club" singer's thoughts on the immigration raids that have terrorized communities in California, Chicago and beyond.

But the Department of Homeland Security and ICE ain't laughing.

DHS assistant secretary for public affairs Tricia McLaughlin tells TMZ ... "Pink Pony Club is good. Pedophiles are bad. That's who we’re getting off of our streets. Get a grip."

Celebs Who Have Spoken Out Against ICE During LA Protests
Launch Gallery
Celebs Who Have Spoken Out Launch Gallery

McLaughlin did not cite any statistics, but here's some numbers to chew on ... a recent study from the Cato Institute found 65% of people detained by ICE from October 1, 2024 to mid-June this year have never committed a crime.

ICE is nabbing sex offenders in the immigration raids, but a lot of hardworking folks are getting swept up too. Just sayin'. 🤷🏽‍♂️