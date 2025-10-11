Feds Clap Back at Chappell Roan Saying 'F**** ICE' at Concert

The feds are firing back at Chappell Roan after she said it's "f*** ICE forever" at a concert ... and the Department of Homeland Security says the singer needs to "get a grip."

Chappell was performing Friday night at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, CA when she told the crowd "F*** ICE."

In video from the concert, the crowd cheers and supports the "Pink Pony Club" singer's thoughts on the immigration raids that have terrorized communities in California, Chicago and beyond.

But the Department of Homeland Security and ICE ain't laughing.

DHS assistant secretary for public affairs Tricia McLaughlin tells TMZ ... "Pink Pony Club is good. Pedophiles are bad. That's who we’re getting off of our streets. Get a grip."

McLaughlin did not cite any statistics, but here's some numbers to chew on ... a recent study from the Cato Institute found 65% of people detained by ICE from October 1, 2024 to mid-June this year have never committed a crime.