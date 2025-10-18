No Kings Protests Bring Out Millions of Demonstrators Across the World

Thousands of demonstrations are taking place around the world today ... with protesters flooding the streets in opposition to the Trump administration.

New York City, Boston, Los Angeles, Washington D.C., Memphis and many more major areas are playing host to protests today -- and, activists are shaking signs and even dressing up in costume to make their point.

Protesters gathered in Chicago's Millennium Park outside the famous Cloudgate statue ... with one person holding a sign of Trump dancing with "Party Like It's 1939" written underneath -- a reference to the comparison between DJT and Adolf Hitler some have made in the past.

People packed into New York City's Times Square to demonstrate ... with an aerial overview catching the sheer volume of people expressing their disgust with the current administration.

Even people in Portugal are calling out Trump from across the Atlantic Ocean ... and protesters have gathered in red states too -- like Wyoming where a group has gathered in Jackson Hole.

Bill Nye also came out to show his support ... giving an impassioned speech in D.C. about the Declaration of Independence -- and claiming Trump shows many of the same behaviors as King George III when the document was drafted by the Founding Fathers.

Organizers have said they're worried Trump is leading the country to a more militarized and authoritarian future ... and it appears a whole bunch of people agree.

The unrest has almost certainly been spurred on by ICE Raids, deployment of American troops on its own soil, drone strikes on Venezuelan boats and the recent government shutdown.

President Trump spoke about the protests Friday ... emphatically denying he's anything close to a king during an interview with Fox News.