Naked Bike Riders Protest ICE in Portland, Oregon, Check Out Pics

By TMZ Staff
Published
Portland is protesting in the most Portland way possible ... naked!

Oregon's biggest city showed a lot of balls Sunday, taking to the streets in next-to-nothing ... to express their distaste for ongoing federal immigration raids by ICE, and President Donald Trump's threats to send National Guard troops to the city.

Here's the skinny ... The protest was an "emergency" edition of the World Naked Bike Ride -- an event usually taking place in summer -- and involved protesters on bikes, making their way to the city's U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement building yesterday.

A 51-year-old rider named Janene King sipped tea while she told the Associated Press it was a "quintessentially Portland way to protest." In the 50-degree weather, she had only wool socks, a wig and a hat to keep her warm.

The ride's organizers posted on Instagram, writing, "Joy is a form of protest. Being together with mutual respect and kindness is a form of protest. It's your choice how much or little you wear." The city has seen an uptick in demonstrations featuring people wearing inflatable animal and cartoon character costumes.

Portland is anxiously waiting on a decision as to whether Trump can mobilize troops to the city. A federal judge thwarted Trump's attempts to do so on October 5 through a temporary hold on deployment.

Check out the pics for a surprisingly revealing look at the Beaver State!

