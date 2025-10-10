Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Florida Man Caught With Thermos Up His Rectum, Arrest X-Ray Shows

Florida Man Sunshine State Man Shoves Thermos Where The Sun Don't Shine!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
walter frymire audio 1 (2)
NAKED IN THE BATHROOM

A Florida man was taken into police custody last week ... and cops made a most unexpected discovery jammed all the way up his butt -- a full-size thermos! -- but that's only half the story.

TMZ has obtained exclusive 911 audio from the sh---y situation in which a caller reports there's a naked man in a restroom at a public park who had "been there all day and won't leave."

Walter Frymire mug shot Polk County Sheriff's Office
Polk County Sheriff's Office

TMZ has learned sheriff's deputies showed up and found him fully clothed ... they initially gave the guy -- identified as Walter Frymire -- a break, escorting him out of the Winter Haven park with just a warning ... but later, Frymire allegedly trespassed again.

This time, a Polk County Sheriff's deputy arrested him ... and here's where it gets really weird. Every arrestee is reportedly put through a body scanner to ensure they aren't bringing weapons into jail ... but a weapon is not what the scanner turned up.

Walter Frymire thermos Polk County Sheriff's Office sub 1
Polk County Sheriff's Office

Instead, there on the screen was a thermos shoved so far up Frymire's rectum, it had made it into his abdomen.

Cops say Walter was a little testy even before making it to the processing center, allegedly telling them ... "Good, I'm going to kill you, so charge it. If you arrest me, I will find you and kill you."

florida-man-thermos-police-kal-10-10-2025
BREAKIN' IT DOWN
Polk County Sheriff's Office

Guess now we know why he was in such a bad mood! Either the bottle up the bum, or it could've been the "glass pipe with a burned residue consistent with methamphetamine use" authorities say they found inside a gray lunch box Walter was carrying that was making the 51-year-old cranky.

After finding the fanny flask, the Polk County Sheriff said they had Frymire transported to a hospital where the thermos was removed, likely saving his life.

Frymire has reportedly already had 25 prior arrests and five trips to state prison.

Related articles