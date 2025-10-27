Adrian Peterson Looks Stoic In DWI Arrest Mug Shot

TMZ Sports has obtained Adrian Peterson's mug shot stemming from his DWI arrest over the weekend ... and it's clear from the photo, the NFL legend was not thrilled to be behind bars.

Check it out ... Peterson, wearing a dark colored top, looked completely stoic in the snap and his eyes did appear to have a tinge of red to them. There, however, was not much else remarkable about the pic.

We broke the story ... Peterson was booked in a Fort Bend County, Texas jail on Sunday on one count of unlawful carrying of a weapon and one count of DWI.

A jail official said as of early Monday morning, he remained behind bars.

The specific allegations against Peterson have not yet been made available ... we've reached out to authorities for comment on it all, but have yet to hear back.

Peterson was arrested on suspicion of DWI once previously this year ... when he was popped in Minnesota back in April shortly after the Vikings' draft day party.