Adrian Peterson, Poker Night Fight Opponent Get Celebrity Boxing Offer

A sanctioned matchup between Adrian Peterson and his poker rival is getting closer and closer to becoming a reality ... as TMZ Sports has learned the NFL legend and his opponent have just received an offer to settle their differences in an actual ring.

Damon Feldman, the founder of Celebrity Boxing, tells TMZ Sports ... he wants to make a real scrap between Peterson and Joe "Baby Joe" Castaneda happen after he saw the two go at it over cards at social club in Houston, Texas in May.

"Let's take that to the ring," Feldman said in a video message to the guys. "You can't just battle it out on the street anymore -- let's take it to celebrity boxing."

At least one half of the combatants has expressed interest in mixing it up in the squared circle -- as Castaneda told us last week, he'd be down to put on the gloves for the right price.

Peterson's a bit more of a wild card -- though he does have experience in the celebrity world. You'll recall, he once took on Le'Veon Bell in a real fight in September 2022.

It remains to be seen if the guys will ultimately sign something ... but Feldman made it clear he'd sure love to put it on.