Adrian Peterson Poker Rival Down To Fight NFL Legend In Sanctioned Bout

By TMZ Staff
Published
GETTING IN THE RING???
Joe "Baby Joe" Castaneda -- Adrian Peterson's poker game rival -- is down to move the guys' beef from the felt tables to the squared circle ... telling TMZ Sports he definitely has interest in sparring the NFL legend in a sanctioned bout.

Castaneda, who went toe-to-toe last month with the former Minnesota Vikings running back during a violent scrap over cards at a Houston, Texas social club -- said this week if he were approached by some kind of celebrity boxing promotion to fight AP in a ring, he wouldn't say no.

adrian-peterson-kal-06-18-2025
POKER PUNCH-OUT
Castaneda told us it would require some kind of monetary compensation -- but if the number was right, he'd have no problem mixing it up with Peterson again under some far brighter lights.

"I wouldn't shy away from it," the 47-year-old professional poker player said.

Adrian Peterson On The Field
Unclear if Peterson, 40, would be down -- but he does have experience in the celebrity boxing realm.

Remember, he once fought ex-NFL star Le'Veon Bell -- though that tilt didn't exactly end well for him.

Rematch or not, Castaneda was adamant there's no bad blood between him and Peterson despite their now-infamous brawl ... insisting he won't be going to cops or filing any kinds of lawsuits.

"We're good," he said. "We're good."

