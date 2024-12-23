Le'Veon Bell Wants Boxing Match With Oleksandr Usyk

Play video content TMZSports.com

Le'Veon Bell is so confident in his newfound skills in the boxing ring ... he's ready for a fight with Oleksandr Usyk -- and he tells TMZ Sports he's sure he can beat the heavyweight champ!

Bell called out the 37-year-old just after his impressive win over Tyson Fury on Saturday night -- explaining to us that he truly thinks he can take the belt away from the Ukrainian pugilist.

"If I ever get the opportunity to share the ring with him," the former All-Pro running back said, "that'd be that time where preparation meets opportunity and I'd get to show everybody what the hell I've been working on, bro."

Bell's been boxing as a training method throughout his life -- but he began taking the sport seriously in 2022, after he logged his final snaps in the NFL.

That year, he KO'ed Minnesota Vikings legend Adrian Peterson in an exhibition tilt ... and since then, he's fought three more times, recording a 2-1 record.

Bell, though, says he's seriously improved -- even since his most recent May win over Tristan Hamm -- and he's now confident he can take Usyk.

"Listen," the 32-year-old said. "Put me in front of Usyk. I'm the only shot U.S. got. I'm the only f***ing shot."

For those who are doubting him, Bell reminded the critics that people once told him he wouldn't make it to the NFL either.