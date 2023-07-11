Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Le'Veon Bell Says Moneybagg Yo & Stunna 4 Vegas Gave Him Weak Collabs

Le'Veon Bell Moneybagg & Stunna 4 Vegas Gave Me Half-Ass Verses!!! Never Dropping That Crap!!!

7/11/2023 8:09 AM PT
SETTING THE RECORD STRAIGHT

Le'Veon Bell is having painful flashbacks about being swindled by Moneybagg Yo and DaBaby's artist Stunna 4 Vegas ... after he claims he paid them cold hard cash for some BS bars.

The NFL free agent made the unsolicited revelations on social media while recalling several high-profile rapper collabs ... and singled out Moneybagg and Stunna for not giving their all on the tracks and just maybe not respecting his talent!!!

Le'Veon's Rap Rant

LB says platinum-selling producer Tay Keith held up his end of the bargain on the Moneybagg track, but Mr. Wockesha didn't deliver and Bell thinks he and Stunna used him as a cash grab.

Drake, SZA, and Rihanna are the only artists LB says he'll let get away with sending over a lame feature without any rebuttal ... but he did go out of his way to salute both Lil Durk, Snoop Dogg, and the late Lil Keed for being stand-up guys in the studio with him.

Le'Veon Bell tweets

LB says he's been holding on to the Snoop track since his early years playing with Pittsburgh after he had to choose a career, but hopes to bring it to life one day.

Not quite the fate for Moneybagg and Stunna's songs though ... LB says those joints are staying in hard drive hell.

