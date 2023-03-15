Le'Veon Bell Preps For JMX Fight With Insane Ab Workout

Play video content

Le'Veon Bell is channeling his inner Rocky in preparation for his next fight ... getting in an insane ab workout this week that looked more like torture than a typical sweat sesh.

The former NFL superstar is boxing YouTuber JMX in April ... and he's clearly taking it seriously, 'cause check out footage of the work he got in at the gym on Wednesday -- it's intense.

The ex-running back -- who quit football in 2022 to focus on his boxing career -- laid on the ground shirtless ... while one of his training partners heaved a weighted ball right at his stomach.

Bell took shot after shot after shot, obviously in pain each time -- but he kept coming back for more.

Eventually, after at least six body blows -- he tapped out ... but he made sure to show afterward how strong his abs were.

The training should come in handy for Bell next month -- as his upcoming opponent doesn't appear to be any sort of tomato can. If you're unfamiliar, JMX is 4-0 in his celeb fights -- and is coming off an impressive knockout win over TikToker Ginty.

Then again, Bell KO'ed Adrian Peterson last year and also gave MMA star Uriah Hall a run in the ring a few weeks later.