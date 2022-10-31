Uriah Hall Advises Le'Veon Bell To Continue Boxing, 'Don't Listen To Naysayers'

Despite losing in the ring on Saturday, Uriah Hall is advising Le'Veon Bell to continue fighting, telling the former NFL star to ignore the haters telling him to quit!

If you missed it ... Bell -- who last played for the Bucs and Ravens in 2021 -- fought the ex-UFC star on the Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva card at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona.

Bell and Hall went at it for four founds ... and Le'Veon lost by unanimous decision.

The trolls went after Bell following the loss, saying the sport of boxing is way out of the running back's league ... but Hall hopes Bell ignores the haters.

"Don’t you dare listen to the naysayers," Hall said on Sunday in a IG post, "and don’t you dare give up on your dreams."

"Only dare to do great things 👊🏿"

Bell thanked the former middleweight MMA fighter for the advice and for getting in the ring with him for his first professional fight.

"It was truly an honor to share the ring with you bro," the 3-time Pro Bowler said, "nothin but the upmost respect from me ✊🏾 true class, elite fighter, even better person 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾"

This loss for Bell surely doesn't mean his pro boxing career is over ... in fact, Bell told us his goal is to ultimately become a champion.

"Honestly, I'm trying to be the best, Bell told us last week, "I wanna be a champion at some point."