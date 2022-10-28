Le'Veon Bell Says He'll Beat Uriah Hall, Gunning To Be Boxing Champ

Play video content TMZSports.com

Le'Veon Bell's decision to box former UFC fighter Uriah Hall has been questioned by many, and while almost everyone expects the former Pro Bowler to get rolled over, Bell tells us that's not how he sees it going ... he's planning to beat Hall's ass, and one day become champ!

"Honestly, I'm trying to be the best," 30-year-old Bell said when he joined Babcock on the TMZ Sports TV show (airs weekdays on FS1), adding ... "I wanna be a champion at some point."

The 5-time All-Pro is fighting 38-year-old Hall on the Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva card on Showtime PPV ... and he's a heavy underdog against the former UFC title contender (Uriah beat "Spider," Chris Weidman, Gegard Mousasi in an MMA cage)

Bell -- who beat fellow NFL star Adrian Peterson in his first pro bout in September -- knows he has to go through tough opponents like Uriah if he wants to be a champion.

"The goal I have set in mind, I have to get in the ring with guys like Uriah Hall. He has a ton of experience, he has a lot of fighting background, and the direction I'm trying to go, I gotta beat guys like that. Step in the ring and beat him and Uriah Hall is the next guy."

And, Bell isn't content with just hanging in there ... he wants to end the night with his hand raised.

"I'm going in this fight like I'm trying to win. I got a mission. Uriah Hall is a guy who's on the route of my journey. He's one of those guys I gotta get through. He's gonna be probably one of the toughest guys I done fought because I done fought obviously, I only fought Adrian Peterson, but I haven't even sparred guys with 17 years of experience like Uriah Hall."

Le'Veon was previously rumored as an opponent of Jake Paul's ... so we asked LB if he was interested in fighting the Problem Child, should they both win.

"Yeah, the interest is definitely there, whether I'm the next opponent or whoever my next opponent is. I don't know. If Jake Paul wanna be fight number 2 professionally for me, that would be perfect."

Bell continued ... "Whatever guys that make sense and they put in front of me, I gotta take those guys out and keep on climbing up the ladder, 'cause like I said, I'm trying be a champion and whoever's in my way tryna stop me from that, I'm definitely willing to fight 'em."

Le'Veon last played NFL football in 2021 with the Bucs and Ravens ... and is still only 30. So, would he play again?

Check out the clip ... Bell says there's almost no chance he'd play again, unless one very particular situation presented itself.