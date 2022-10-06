Le'Veon Bell Fighting MMA Star Uriah Hall In Pro Boxing Debut

Le'Veon Bell is either insane or extremely confident ... the former star NFL running back will be fighting MMA star and former UFC fighter Uriah Hall in his pro boxing debut.

Bell will be fighting Hall on the same card as Jake Paul and Anderson Silva -- under "The Problem Child's" MVP promotion -- going down on October 29th in Arizona.

The fight will be fought at 195 lbs. ... and neither man can weigh over 200 lbs. on fight night.

30-year-old Bell is coming off an exhibition fight against Adrian Peterson in September, where he KO'd the 37-year-old running back in the fifth round.

Leveon Bell just knocked out Adrian Peterson to officially kick off the NFL season pic.twitter.com/f4GznfKskJ — Dan Canobbio (@DanCanobbio) September 11, 2022 @DanCanobbio

Le'Veon -- who last played football with the Tampa Bay Bucs -- looked pretty impressive that night ... dropping AP with a vicious right hand that seemingly came out of nowhere.

Now, it appears Bell is ready to take that next step (well, like 10 steps) -- and will get in the ring against 38-year-old Hall, one of the most dangerous men in combat sports.

Hall was a top 10 ranked UFC Middleweight ... and beat Anderson Silva, and Gegard Mousasi, amongst many others.

Hall announced in August he was retiring from the UFC.