Le'Veon Bell Calls Himself 'Overrated, Bad Rapper' After Being Cut By Ravens

Call Le'Veon Bell all the bad things you can think of, but the dude already beat you to it -- the NFL's newest free agent just roasted himself in his own Twitter bio ... saying he's washed, slow and even a bad rapper!!!

Bell's playing days in Baltimore are over -- the Ravens announced yesterday that they waived the former Pro Bowl running back after struggling in five games with the team.

Bell -- who signed with Baltimore back in September -- saw limited action in his brief tenure ... rushing for just 83 yards on 31 attempts and registering 2 touchdowns.

With the roster move, Bell ended up getting ahead of all the expected chatter on social media ... updating his Twitter bio to reflect what he feels everyone's been thinking and saying about him.

Le'Veon Bell updated his bio today after being released from the Ravens pic.twitter.com/T4vGq1AIXZ — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 16, 2021 @NFLonFOX

"#Washed #FellOff #Slow #BadRapper #WastedTalent #Clown #Greedy #LetDown #Old #OverRated Anything else I'm forgetting?," Bell wrote.

Of course, when the Ravens acquired Bell, they took a chance by kicking the tires on a running back whose most productive days are probably behind him ... but they were in desperate need of help after season-ending injuries to Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins.

So, people can't be too surprised this was the end result of the Bell experiment in Baltimore ... but it's Twitter, so haters gonna hate.