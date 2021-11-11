Odell Beckham Jr. Signs With Rams After Browns Cut

Odell Beckham Jr. has said goodbye to Cleveland and is now close to saying hello to Los Angeles ... 'cause the star receiver is reportedly about to sign with the Rams.

Just a couple days after the Browns waived the wideout -- Beckham is now finalizing a deal to play with Matt Stafford and Sean McVay, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Thursday.

Of course, L.A.'s receiver room is already loaded ... Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods are perhaps the best duo in the league -- and their backups, including Van Jefferson, ain't slouches either.

But, L.A. hasn't been afraid to sign and/or trade for veteran depth at any point in the last few seasons regardless of its current roster -- so the move to ink Odell makes sense.

OBJ hasn't been a surefire superstar in years -- he battled injuries and, at times, poor QB play in Cleveland -- but seems like a good bet McVay, an offensive genius, will be able to feature him in Hollywood.

As for what number OBJ will wear when he finally gets on the squad ... for the first time in his career, it could be something different than #13.