Vikings Allowing Dalvin Cook To Practice Despite Domestic Violence Allegations

The Minnesota Vikings are still allowing Dalvin Cook to practice with the team ... this despite new allegations that he roughed up his ex-GF during a violent Nov. 2020 incident.

Vikes head coach Mike Zimmer just revealed the news ... saying Cook will work out with the team Wednesday.

Zimmer added that, as of now, the star running back is slated to be available to play in Minnesota's game against the Chargers on Sunday as planned too.

Of course, it's a surprising announcement ... considering Cook's ex, Gracelyn Trimble, has accused the football player of being violent with her on multiple occasions since 2018.

In a new lawsuit, obtained by TMZ Sports, Tremble says Cook got physical with her throughout their relationship -- including a Nov. 19, 2020 incident in which she claims he left her a bloody mess.

During the alleged confrontation ... Tremble says Cook hit her repeatedly and even at one point aimed a gun at her head and told her she was going to die.

For his part, Cook -- through his representatives -- has denied the allegations ... and claimed he was actually the victim in the situation, adding that Tremble was attempting to extort him.