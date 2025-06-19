NFL Legend Adrian Peterson Gets In Fistfight W/ Poker Player After Dispute Over Cards

Play video content TMZSports.com

Former NFL superstar Adrian Peterson got into a fistfight with a poker player following a dispute over a hand ... and the tussle was all captured on video, obtained by TMZ Sports.

The shocking scene unfolded back on May 27 ... while Peterson and others were playing cards at JokerStars -- a social club in Houston, Texas.

Peterson tells us ... he and one of his buddies were involved in a disagreement while at a gaming table, "one thing led to another," and they squared up.

The video shows the guys traded blows for several seconds, even after a man tried to separate the two.

Peterson took a flurry of punches to the face at the outset of the scrap, but once the fight spilled into a back wall, the ex-Minnesota Vikings running back appeared to land several haymakers.

We're told after the guys were pulled apart, bloody wounds were visible on both their faces. Peterson, though, claimed he sustained his injury after he fell into a chair -- not from a punch.

Alcohol was involved, Peterson told us, though he insisted it was not the reason things turned violent.

"Me and the guy, we're cool," Peterson said. "We've known each other. It was literally like a brother situation. We agreed to disagree, we had our words, and we threw blows -- and that was it."

Peterson insisted after the bout ended, both guys made up.

"I felt really bad," Peterson said. "It's a situation where I kind of regret it."

Cops, we're told, were not called to investigate the matter. JokerStars, meanwhile, did not punish either combatant, Peterson said.

