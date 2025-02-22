Adrian Peterson Says He Has 'No Interest' In Coaching

Play video content TMZSports.com

Don't expect Adrian Peterson to follow in Deion Sanders' coaching footsteps anytime soon ... the ex-NFL tailback tells TMZ Sports he has absolutely no desire to run a football team's sidelines.

Sanders' success in the college game has paved the way for several other football legends to get HC gigs -- Eddie George, Michael Vick and DeSean Jackson all have headsets now -- but Peterson told us out at Super Bowl week this month he won't be next.

The former Minnesota Vikings star said it's just too stressful of a job ... and right now, he's enjoying relaxing and being a dad.

"No interest in coaching," he insisted.

Peterson's still clearly a fan of the gridiron, though ... as he told us he's been keeping up with the NFL's running back situation throughout the year.