Adrian Peterson Says He Has 'No Interest' In Coaching
Don't expect Adrian Peterson to follow in Deion Sanders' coaching footsteps anytime soon ... the ex-NFL tailback tells TMZ Sports he has absolutely no desire to run a football team's sidelines.
Sanders' success in the college game has paved the way for several other football legends to get HC gigs -- Eddie George, Michael Vick and DeSean Jackson all have headsets now -- but Peterson told us out at Super Bowl week this month he won't be next.
The former Minnesota Vikings star said it's just too stressful of a job ... and right now, he's enjoying relaxing and being a dad.
"No interest in coaching," he insisted.
Peterson's still clearly a fan of the gridiron, though ... as he told us he's been keeping up with the NFL's running back situation throughout the year.
In fact, he praised Saquon Barkley for the season he had -- and told us he's pretty sure it'll lead to general managers doling out more cash to the great ones at the position going forward.