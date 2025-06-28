Fresno Cop Empties 2 Clips Into Suspect's Vehicle, Body Cam Footage Shows

Play video content Fresno Police Department

A busy street in Fresno, California, turned into a shooting gallery after police opened fire at a suspect who had allegedly attacked his ex-girlfriend and chased her in his car.

The Fresno PD released on Friday bodycam footage and surveillance video that captured the entire May 7 incident, which ended with Martin Campos in handcuffs without so much as a scratch following the hail of police gunfire.

According to cops ... Campos kicked things off that day with a broad daylight attack on his ex as she was in her car with her daughter in a shopping center parking lot.

Campos allegedly pistol-whipped the woman, but she managed to drive off and call 911 with her head bleeding from the assault.

Police say Campos jumped into his vehicle and pursued the woman, striking her car during the chase and shouting threats at her.

The woman stayed on the phone with 911 dispatch as several officers in police cruisers started tracking her whereabouts.

Cops say the officers eventually spotted the gun-toting Campos, who fired a shot at his ex while still pursuing her in his car -- but missed.

That's when one officer popped out of his cruiser with his service weapons drawn and emptied two clips into Campos' car, turning it into Swiss cheese.

Miraculously, Campos was not struck by a single bullet, but he was arrested and charged with attempted murder.