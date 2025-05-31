Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

New Body Cam Footage Shows Wild Shootout Between Police And Gunman

New body cam footage shows a wild police shootout with a gunman inside a North Carolina home that looks like something out of a Hollywood action film.

On Friday, the Raleigh PD released multiple body-worn camera videos from a January domestic violence incident that quickly turned deadly.

Check it out ... police race to the scene of a burglary on the night of January 21 and encounter a woman in distress outside the house.

Police say the woman's boyfriend had just been shot by her ex-husband, Antonio Rodrigues, who was holed up inside the residence. Cops say the boyfriend later died at a hospital.

After several officers move inside the home, gunfire erupts between the police and Rodrigues.

Raleigh PD

Cops say after the dust settled, Rodrigues was dead from police bullets and Officer Max Gillick was shot and critically wounded. Gillick was treated at a hospital and released, and is expected to make a full recovery.

The Wake County District Attorney investigated and determined the use of deadly force by police was justified.

