Dump Truck Crashes Through Suburban House, on Video, Injuring Resident

Play video content Zeisloft Trucking

Distressing dash cam video shows a dump truck smashing into an occupied New Jersey home Tuesday afternoon.

Check out the footage ... the truck drifts from its lane across the roadway into oncoming traffic, knocking down a telephone pole, rapidly making its way across the front lawns of multiple houses.

The truck meets its fate when it rams into the side of a blue house -- its body nearly completely swallowed by the structure.

The crash took place in Woodbury, at the intersection of Woodbury-Glassboro Road and Stratford Avenue, the Woodbury Police Department reports.

Law enforcement confirms to TMZ the truck's operator is believed to have suffered a medical episode ... causing him to lose control of the vehicle. Notably, it does not appear the driver attempted to stop the dump truck once it went rogue.

The resident of the house, meanwhile, was transported to a local hospital to be evaluated. No death has been reported.