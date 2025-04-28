New Video Shows Fatal Florida Boat Crash Involving Clearwater Ferry

New video shows the moment of impact in a fatal boat crash in Florida ... and audio reveals the distressing "mayday" calls.

Footage released Monday shows the Clearwater Ferry chugging along in the waters near the Clearwater Memorial Causeway Bridge when a recreational vessel comes racing into frame ... crashing into the ferry from behind.

The recreational boat appears to override the ferry ... almost like a monster truck driving over cars and crushing them underneath.

Clearwater Police say 911 dispatchers heard reports of "horrific screaming" ... and the Coast Guard released audio of a controller shouting "Mayday, mayday, mayday, there's been a boat collision!!!"

One person died in the crash, but they have not been identified. The ferry had 45 passengers on board ... and there were six people on the recreational boat.