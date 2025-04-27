Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Multiple Dead After Driver Crashes Into Crowd at Vancouver Street Festival

Reuters

Nine people are dead and several others are injured after a car plowed into a group of people at a street festival in Canada over the weekend.

Police in Vancouver say the vehicle barreled straight into a large crowd at a street festival around 8 PM on Saturday.

According to cops, a 30-year-old suspect was taken into custody at the scene. Police say the incident is not an act of terrorism.

People were in the streets celebrating Lapu Lapu Day, which honors the Filipino culture and Lapu-Lapu, a national hero of the Philippines.

Videos posted on social media from the scene show the horrific aftermath as emergency responders rush to give aid to the injured victims.

Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney said he was "devastated by the horrific events saying ... "I extend my deepest condolences to the loved ones of those killed and injured, to the Filipino Canadian community, and to everyone in Vancouver."

He added ... "We are all mourning with you. We are closely monitoring the situation and are grateful to our first responders for their swift action."

