Video Shows Speeding Car Barrel Into Pedestrian, Sending Him Flying

A man in Brazil must have had God watching over him ... because he miraculously survived a fast-moving car barreling into him and sending him flying into a building.

Check out video obtained by TMZ ... which captured the January 23 incident in which the pedestrian was seen strolling down a sidewalk in Pernambuco, a state in northeast Brazil, seemingly without a care in the world.

That all changed moments later when, as you can see, the vehicle speeds toward him and mounts the sidewalk before slamming into him and plowing through a gate and into a wall.

Just after impact, the 49-year-old victim is catapulted out of frame, making everyone wonder if he was killed.

Well, luckily for him, we're told he survived and was taken to a local hospital, where he's expected to make a full recovery and soon be released.