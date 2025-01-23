Driver Accused Of Causing Fatal Khyree Jackson Car Crash Charged

The driver who allegedly caused the car wreck that killed Minnesota Vikings cornerback Khyree Jackson and two others has just been hit with multiple criminal charges.

The Office of the State's Attorney for Prince George's County in Maryland announced Thursday that Cori Clingman is now facing counts of grossly negligent and criminally negligent vehicular manslaughter, as well as counts of vehicular manslaughter related to driving under the influence over allegations she drove her Infiniti Q50 into Jackson's Dodger Charger back on July 6.

Officials allege Clingman was traveling at a high rate of speed in Upper Marlboro while impaired ... and hit Jackson's ride as she was trying to make a lane change. Jackson's vehicle, cops said, careened off the road and hit multiple trees.

The NFL player and one of his fellow passengers, Isaiah Hazel, were pronounced dead at the scene. Another rider in the car, Anthony Lytton, Jr., was taken to a nearby hospital, where he, too, sadly passed away.

Jackson and Lytton were 24 years old. Hazel was just 23.

"This was a horrific tragedy that should not have occurred," state attorney Aisha Braveboy said Thursday.

Clingman was taken into custody on Thursday "without incident" Braveboy added. She'll have a bond hearing in the near future.

Jackson's death rocked the football world ... with both the Minnesota Vikings and the Oregon Ducks expressing deep sorrow in the wake of his death. They each honored him with helmet decals throughout the 2024-25 season ... while the Vikings covered a significant portion of his funeral expenses.

Jackson -- a Maryland native -- was picked by the Vikings in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft after a huge final season at Oregon.