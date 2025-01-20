Philadelphia Driver Slams Into Cop Car In Wild Scene Outside Of Eagles' Playoff Game

A wild scene took place outside the Eagles vs. Rams playoff game Sunday ... an individual slammed into a cop car in an apparent attempt to avoid an arrest -- and it was all caught on video.

The incident occurred just steps away from Lincoln Financial Field ... as the Eagles were wrapping up punching their ticket to the NFC Championship Game with a 28-22 victory over Los Angeles.

In footage filmed by a bystander, you can see a person in a dark-colored sedan throw their car into reverse ... and ram it into the front of a police vehicle.

Seconds later, officers could be seen surrounding the person ... before throwing them in handcuffs.

Philadelphia police told The Inquirer one person was arrested during the run-in... and one officer was injured. Further details, however, were not made immediately available.