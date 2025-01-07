Trump Supporter Singing MAGA Tune Crashes Car While Speeding in Snow

Play video content

One supporter of President-elect Donald Trump got way too into the "MAGA" spirit while driving in the snow recently, resulting in a nasty car wreck -- which was documented on a live stream.

Check it out ... three Trump supporters were speeding down a snowy highway while blasting "M-A-G-A," a pro-Trump take on 45 (soon-to-be 47)'s favorite song, the Village People's "Y.M.C.A."

The Trumper and his 2 women passengers couldn't help but sing along and dance to the song as they live-streamed their journey.

It's unclear on what day the incident occurred, but in an X post of the incident yesterday, the driver addresses the camera -- "Me, personally, I'm already at the Capitol, I'm already yelling on my bullhorn, I've got my flag up in the air" -- before he starts singing.

He then says ... "Look at these roads, man, look at these roads -- God has cleared a path for us today."

As they continue singing -- "Shout it out loud!" -- the vehicle begins to swerve on the snowy roadway. Though the driver tried to gain control of the car, it spun out and crashed into the highway median.

The trio never once turned off the "M-A-G-A" anthem, however ... inadvertently featuring the song as the soundtrack to their accident.

No one appeared to be injured in the collision, with the driver and passengers assuring those tuning into their live stream that they were alright after the highway hiccup.

As for the car ... the man admits it was "done" after trying and failing to drive the vehicle to safety.