New Video Shows Cybertruck Explosion At Trump Hotel in Vegas

Police are giving us a new look at the Cybertruck that exploded and burst into flames outside the Trump Hotel in Las Vegas last week.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police have released new video that shows Army Special Forces soldier Matthew Livelsberger's Tesla Cybertruck bursting into flames outside the hotel on the Vegas strip on New Year's Day.

CNN releases new camera angle of the Trump hotel truck explosion.



Investigators say Matt Livelsberger was found with two firearms, a handgun and a rifle. The weapons were purchased legally on Monday. (ABC News)



Livelsberger allegedly shot himself in the head. A .50-caliber… pic.twitter.com/r6nBu45qys — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 5, 2025 @CollinRugg

The new video shows another angle as explosives were detonated inside the vehicle causing the truck to explode and burst into flames while Livelsberger sat in the front seat. Officials say he put one of his guns in his mouth, with the shot coming out the left side of his head prior to the explosion.

As we reported ... The Clark County Nevada Sheriff's Dept. released a portion of a letter Livelsberger wrote, saying ... "This was not a terrorist attack, it was a wake up call. Americans only pay attention to spectacles and violence. What better way to get my point across than a stunt with fireworks and explosives?"

He went on to say ... "Why did I personally do it now? I needed to cleanse my mind of the brothers I've lost and relieve myself of the burden of the lives I took."

Livelsberger, who was said to be a Donald Trump supporter, wrote ... "Fellow service members, Veterans and all Americans, TIME TO WAKE UP! We are being led by weak and feckless leadership who only serve to enrich themselves."