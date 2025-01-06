Wife In Contact With Trump Admin About Husband's Jan. 6 Riot Conviction

Play video content TMZ.com

The wife of a Texas man convicted and imprisoned for his role in the January 6, 2021 Capitol riots tells us she’s in touch with the Trump administration about his possible pardon -- and she’s confident he’ll be released.

Nicole Reffitt, wife of Guy Reffitt -- currently serving an 80-month sentence -- told "TMZ Live" Monday that while the incoming Trump administration hasn’t shared exact plans, she’s been told to stay ready for action when Trump steps into the Oval Office on day one, January 20.

You’ve gotta see the video -- Nicole’s confidence in her husband’s release is crystal clear, and she thinks pardoning him, or commuting his sentence, along with others hit with what she says are overblown charges could actually help unite the public.

Nicole’s calling it as she sees it -- insisting what went down exactly 4 years earlier was never about overthrowing the government, and she says too much blame has been placed on Trump rather than security failures on the ground.

As for Guy's actions that day, Nicole makes it clear to us she's standing firm behind him. But her take isn’t exactly a family affair -- Guy’s son Jackson famously turned him in.

It’s a family divided, but Nicole’s sure Trump’s return will heal her family -- and the nation.