Ex-NFL Star Robert Quinn Arrested After Allegedly Crashing Truck

Former Dallas Cowboys star Robert Quinn was arrested on Friday ... after cops say he tried to flee the scene of a violent car crash.

According to a police report, obtained by TMZ Sports, the wreck happened at around 2 AM on January 10 in North Charleston, South Carolina.

Cops say after responding to the scene of the accident, they found Quinn in another person's ride with "fresh bleeding, consistent with injuries sustained in a vehicle collision."

The docs state after surveying the crash site and questioning people on the scene -- including the driver of the car they found Quinn in -- officers determined the former NFL pass rusher had wrecked his Ford F-150 ... and then tried to leave the area by calling an acquaintance to come pick him up.

But, officers wrote in the report that when they went to arrest Quinn for leaving the scene of a collision with property damage ... he fought back.

The report states they had to get the 34-year-old -- who they said previously had exhibited slurred speech and an unwillingness to identify himself -- in an arm bar in order to get him to the ground so they could place cuffs on him.

Ultimately, he was taken to a nearby jail and booked at 6:52 AM on two charges -- including reckless driving. Records show he was released later in the day, at 1:25 PM ... and is now due in court for a hearing in the case in February.

It's hardly the first run-in Quinn's had with cops recently ... back in 2023, he was arrested for similar hit-and-run allegations.