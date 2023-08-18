NFL Star Robert Quinn Arrested In South Carolina

According to police documents, obtained by TMZ Sports, cops were called out to the location of the alleged hit-and-runs at around 8 p.m. on Tuesday ... and when they arrived, they say they saw an F150 truck belonging to Robert Quinn with "significant" damage.

They claim signs at the scene indicated it had four cars

NFL star Robert Quinn -- a former Dallas Cowboy -- was arrested in South Carolina on Friday, TMZ Sports has confirmed.

The 33-year-old pass rusher, who played for the Eagles and Bears last season, was booked in a Dorchester County jail at around 8 AM ... on hit and run and assault charges.

Attempts to reach police for comment on the arrest were unsuccessful.

According to WCSC-TV, however, Quinn has been accused of crashing into four cars, a light post and a gate ... and then leaving the scene during a wild incident in Summerville on Tuesday.

The outlet reports one witness told them the football player stopped to talk for a brief moment following the wreck before leaving ... but was "very belligerent."

"He kept saying, 'Oh, don't worry about it I'll buy you new cars, I'll buy you new cars, let's go to the dealership,'" the witness said. "I told him to get off my property and he proceeded to put his hands on me and slap me not once but twice."

Court records show Quinn has since been hit with seven total charges related to the incident.