Car Plows Into Dozens of People in Germany, Driver Arrested, Video Shows

World leaders are gathering in Germany for a high-stakes security conference ... but their visit has already been marred by violence after a car rammed into a crowd of people, injuring at least 28 people, including kids, authorities say.

U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and other top ambassadors will gather at Friday's Munich Security Conference, which is just about a mile away from today's wild incident in the country's Bavarian capital.

Play video content

Video surfaced on X showing police arresting what appeared to be the driver of the vehicle that plowed into dozens of people. Check it out ... two officers are kneeling over the man face down on the ground and trying to place his hands in cuffs behind his back.

Other footage shows the chaotic aftermath with police and emergency service workers dealing with the situation in the middle of a garbage-strewn street near the city's central train station.

Munich police director Christian Huber said the unnamed suspect appears to be a 24-year-old asylum seeker who is believed to have intentionally committed the attack.

Huber said the alleged perpetrator was in custody and no longer a public threat.

CNN reported the car slammed into protesters connected to the Verdi union, which is one of Germany’s key public sector trade unions. CNN also said the demonstrators worked for local childcare services and they staged the protest after talks about wages broke down between the negotiating parties.

It was unclear if the "attack" was connected to the trade union discussions. It was also unclear the extent of the injuries sustained by the dozens of victims.