New Video Shows Deadly Path of Terror on Bourbon Street

TMZ has obtained video showing a new angle of the New Orleans terror attack on Bourbon Street, and it's heartbreaking.

You see a crowd of people mulling about on the street, along with folks dancing on the sidewalk ... celebrating the New Year. Then, suddenly, people in the street scramble ... clearly seeing the pickup truck -- with Shamsud-Din Jabbar at the wheel -- roaring toward them.

It's pretty miraculous ... almost everyone scrambles to safety, moving as fast as they can to the sidewalk. We froze the video because the vehicle hits the woman in the white shirt and grey skirt -- and the truck launches her into the air. We also did not show others Jabbar hit as the car continued its deadly path.

The video continues, showing people running down Bourbon Street along with cops and a security guard. Then, suddenly, everyone turns and runs back toward the camera. It appears this is when Jabbar got in a gunfight with police ... which ended with 2 officers being shot and Jabbar dead.

As you know, 14 people were killed in the attack. The FBI now says Jabbar acted alone.