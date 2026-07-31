Courtney Clenney Case: Christian Obumseli's Family Settles Wrongful Death Lawsuit

Christian Obumseli's family has settled their lawsuit against the Miami apartment complex he and Courtney Clenney were living in when she fatally stabbed him ... TMZ has learned.

Christian's family filed a wrongful death suit against One Paraiso condo … but they ultimately settled before a trial.

According to legal docs obtained by TMZ, One Paraiso and FirstService Residential will cover the costs of any outstanding hospital or medical bills, as well as any liens of that nature. In return, Christian's family has dismissed the suit with prejudice.

Courtney was initially named in the suit, but she was dismissed back in March … other court docs show.

We broke the story … Courtney's taking a plea deal in Christian's deadly stabbing, but no word yet on the details of the agreement.