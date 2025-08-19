'TMZ Investigates: Killer OnlyFans Model: Deadly Love Story' Available to Stream on YouTube

Courtney Clenney killed her boyfriend Christian Obumseli in Miami back in 2022 ... but whether she murdered him or killed him in self-defense will be the subject of her trial -- and, we examine the case in a documentary now available to stream on YouTube.

We've put our doc "TMZ Investigates: Killer OnlyFans Model: Deadly Love Story" on the video streaming site ... which takes viewers through all the beats of Clenney and Obumseli's toxic relationship.

Clenney -- who was seen hitting Christian during a trip to Aspen, Colorado -- has claimed self-defense. She's facing a second-degree murder charge in Florida.

Courtney's parents -- Kim and Deborah Clenney -- gave us an interview for this documentary ... and, they claim their daughter feared Christian was going to kill her one day.