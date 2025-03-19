Minors Arrested for Murder in Fatal Hit-and-Run, Teen Suspect at Large

Play video content Albuquerque Police Department

Two minors have been arrested for murder in a fatal hit-and-run collision caught on camera from inside the car in Albuquerque, N.M. ... and authorities claim these are the boys heard laughing on video before their vehicle mowed down 63-year-old Scott Dwight Habermehl in May 2024.

TMZ obtained the disturbing footage, which authorities believe shows the moments before Johnathan Overbay, William Garcia, and Messiah Hayes decided to strike Habermehl with a stolen car. You can hear someone in the car instructing the driver to "just bump him, brah" and "go like, 15, 20."

The car audibly accelerates and giggles are heard, then the video ends just before the fatal moment. Police say Habermehl was riding his bike to work at about 4:40 AM when he was struck in the dedicated bike lane of the roadway.

According to a news release from law enforcement, you can hear "loud sounds, including metal flexing" as the vehicle throws Habermehl and his bicycle across the passenger side of the vehicle.

The Albuquerque Police Department says 11-year-old Hayes was arrested Tuesday, and 13-year-old Overbay was apprehended Monday. Garcia, who was 15 at the time of the crime, is also wanted by authorities. It's unclear who was driving.

Detectives arrested Overbay on charges of murder, conspiracy to commit murder, leaving the scene of an accident involving great bodily harm or death, and unlawful possession of a handgun by a person. Garcia is facing the same charges.

Officials believe the 11-year-old, Hayes, is the one wielding the handgun -- while laughing -- in the video. He is too young to be charged with murder ... but detectives say they are working with prosecutors to determine what charges, if any, he may face.

This case is eerily similar to one that went down in Nevada. You may remember ... two teens were videotaped sounding giddy as they mowed into a bicyclist -- killing him -- in 2023.