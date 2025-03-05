Woman Run Over by Amazon Van in Shocking Video Forgives 'Panicked' Driver

The woman run over by an Amazon truck -- caught on shocking video -- faces months of physical therapy to recover ... but she holds no ill will toward the driver who fled the scene.

David Ellin, lawyer for Chelsey Douglas, tells TMZ … his client is finally out of the hospital but has a long road ahead after being run over and dragged by an Amazon van in Baltimore on the night of February 18.

Play video content

Shocking video showing the incident went viral after the alleged driver, Jerome Allan Young Jr., drove off moments after seeing he had clearly hit someone. The driver stopped the van, got out and hovered over Chelsey as she cried out in pain, then got back into the van and drove away.

Ellin tells us that beyond recovering, Chelsey has another concern ... how the suspect who allegedly ran her over is holding up!

It seems Chelsey has a big heart ... she has forgiven Young and thinks he took off because he "panicked" -- not because he is cruel and unfeeling.

A lawsuit is likely coming, we hear … but nothing can proceed until the criminal case is resolved, as the suspect was initially facing felony charges -- but those were dropped and several traffic citations were refiled.

Young was immediately fired by Amazon, and a company spokesperson told us after Chelsey lawyered up ... “We’re deeply disturbed by this awful incident and our thoughts continue to be with Ms. Douglas as she recovers from her injuries."

David says once she is back on her feet with all this behind her … Chelsey hopes to open a bakery, as that is her passion.