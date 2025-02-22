Woman Run Over By Amazon Delivery Truck Identified, Likely to File Lawsuit

The woman who was run over by an Amazon delivery truck has been identified ... and, her lawyer says they're investigating whether to sue.

Chelsey Douglas is the woman in the shocking video who was hit by the van ... and her lawyer, David Ellin, says she suffered life-threatening injuries in the scary incident.

Play video content

Ellin says Douglas -- who is obviously still recovering from the crash with "severe injuries" -- has received a ton of requests for interviews and comments ... but, right now she and her family need privacy so she can heal.

Still, TMZ spoke with Ellin ... who tells us it's too soon to know when a suit might be filed because they've got a lot of investigating to do ... but it sounds like it's on the horizon.

"We believe she is entitled to significant compensation for what she has been through," he tells us ... and, the family is happy the suspected driver of the truck is in custody.

We shared the video with you ... which shows the truck hitting a person in the crosswalk -- with the driver then hopping out to check on the person after driving clear over her.

After a few seconds, the driver gets back in the truck and begins to drive away ... leaving the woman -- who was initially not identified by name -- lying in the street.

A spokesperson for Amazon told us at the time, “This is a terrible incident and the driver in question has been suspended from delivering on our behalf. We're working with his employer and law enforcement as they investigate.”

Chelsey has a GoFundMe set up to help pay for her medical bills ... and, it sounds like the lawsuit is coming too.