Amazon Employee Fights Off Man Who Allegedly Tried Stealing Coworker's Van

Amazon's customer service rating just went up in many people's books, 'cause one of their drivers fought off a man who was allegedly trying to steal his co-worker's van.

New video's making the rounds on social media, which shows an Amazon employee -- a female with the company uniform on -- attempting to break up a fight between another Amazon driver (a dude) and some random man in the middle of the road out in NY.

This all went down Sunday ... and the NYPD says this brawl kicked off with the man in black attempting to jack the Amazon van of this woman -- who was stuck in traffic while on the job.

Cops say the man approached her, punched her several times and then pulled her out of the van -- at which point ... a fellow Amazon employee, the guy in this case, came to her aid and started to fight the other man off.

Unclear if he was in the van with her, or if he came from a separate van -- but in any case, he definitely went to bat for his coworker ... squaring up with the man in question and throwing fists. The fight was caught on video ... and eventually, the woman separates them.

Things only get more wild from there ... because while they're apart, the man in black actually gets access to the van and makes his way inside, but the Amazon employees prevent him from driving off.