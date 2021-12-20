Amazon Driver Saves Young Woman and Dog from Pit Bull Attack in Las Vegas

Play video content Storyful

Another Amazon worker has been caught saving the day! This time, a driver jumped in front of a pit bull to stop it from attacking a young woman and her dog ... all while delivering holiday packages in Las Vegas.

Stephanie Lontz came to the rescue earlier this month for 19-year-old Lauren. As you can see in the Ring Camera video ... Lauren began screaming for help with her dog in her arms, as the larger dog was biting and lunging at them.

After several terrifying seconds, they were only able to escape safely into the house, thanks to Stephanie, who ran from her delivery van and got in between Lauren and the pit bull.

The Amazon driver says she was just doing the right thing ... "The screams made me think of my own child. I would only hope someone would jump in and help her if she was in a similar situation," She told the local NBC TV station, "I wouldn't even think it's motherly, it's just the human thing to do."

Though Lontz saved Lauren's day, she says Amazon workers go through so much on a normal basis that this sort of thing was not unusual for her. In fact, she says she herself was bitten by a dog 2 days prior to this incident.