New Video of Amazon Van Split in Half By Train Seen From Inside

An Amazon van got split in half on a railroad track a few years ago -- the aftermath of which looked absolutely wild at the time ... but it doesn't even compare to what you can see now.

TMZ has obtained new video from a Nov. 2021 accident that happened out in Milwaukee as a driver was driving along a road out in the countryside -- while he just so happened to go over a railroad crossing ... with an oncoming Amtrak train that he didn't see or hear.

The driver's name is Alexander Evans, and somehow ... he survived the direct hit -- which completely bisected his vehicle ... and quite literally leaving it cut in half with 2 big chunks.

Like we said, based on the pictures alone -- it's a miracle Evans escaped this nightmare relatively unscathed ... and that goes doubly after you watch the whole from his perspective inside the actual van. That POV is seen in this footage we got ... and it's insane.

You can see Evans going about his business and driving along casually. He makes a left-hand turn to get over the tracks ... and that's when the train comes barreling through his van.

Evans gets completely rocked inside ... and even after the immediate impact, the train goes zipping by right behind him. He's able to get his composure and starts to unbuckle himself -- seemingly looking okay. In the end, Evans only went to the hospital out of precaution.

BTW, we obtained another angle of the crash ... and this was from the front of the van, capturing the moment of impact, when you can see the glass shattering on the windshield.

Worth noting ... Evans told local media outlets at the time that he was deaf in his left ear and didn't hear the Amtrak horn until it was too late. He couldn't believe he'd survived this.

