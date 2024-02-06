Truck Crashes Into Gas Station Pump, Fiery Explosion Caught on Video

Play video content Storyful

A cross-country road trip nearly turned fatal for one driver ... when he stopped to fill up, an out-of-control pickup truck crashed through a gas station pump ... feet away from his car.

Ya gotta see the video ... dash cam footage shows a car pulling into a gas station when suddenly a pickup comes barreling through, running over a gas pump and igniting a fiery explosion.

The pickup keeps on trucking as it plows over the gas pump ... knocking down the gas station canopy, which comes crashing down in front of the driver as he slams on the brakes.

"Oh my f******, God!!!" screams the driver as the crash unfolds in front of him at a Speedway gas station in La Plata, New Mexico.

The guy who took the dash cam video says the incident happened Feb. 4 on his cross-country road trip from Seattle to Mississippi.

He says he reported the incident to the local Sheriff and gave police the video for documentation.

As for the reason behind the crash, the guy says cops told him the pickup truck driver was having a seizure.