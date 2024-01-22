Missouri Firetruck Spins and Slides Down Icy Street, Crashes Into Car
ST. LOUIS FIRETRUCK SLIP N' SLIDES DOWN ICY STREET ... Sound the Sirens!!!
1/22/2024 9:58 AM PT
Here's an alarming sight coming down your block -- a fire truck spinning out of control down an ice-covered street in a frigid Missouri neighborhood, and smashing into a parked car.
Helpless locals in a St. Louis suburb whipped out their phones to capture the terrifying moment the truck lost all grip on a residential road that looked more like a skating rink.
It's unclear if the fire truck was responding to an emergency before it careened down the block -- but, the first responders were clearly playing with fire as they attempted to navigated the frozen streets.
They finally came to a stop after pummeling a car parked in someone's driveway, and rolling into a yard. The truck just narrowly missed slamming into a house, too!
The Midwest and South are getting hit with sub-zero temps ... and this is just the latest incident reminding all to stay safe out there.