Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Missouri Firetruck Spins and Slides Down Icy Street, Crashes Into Car

ST. LOUIS FIRETRUCK SLIP N' SLIDES DOWN ICY STREET ... Sound the Sirens!!!

1/22/2024 9:58 AM PT
SLIPPIN' & SLIDIN'
Joe Lawson

Here's an alarming sight coming down your block -- a fire truck spinning out of control down an ice-covered street in a frigid Missouri neighborhood, and smashing into a parked car.

Helpless locals in a St. Louis suburb whipped out their phones to capture the terrifying moment the truck lost all grip on a residential road that looked more like a skating rink.

SPINNING OUT OF CONTROL

It's unclear if the fire truck was responding to an emergency before it careened down the block -- but, the first responders were clearly playing with fire as they attempted to navigated the frozen streets.

TMZ INVESTIGATES
TMZ Studios

They finally came to a stop after pummeling a car parked in someone's driveway, and rolling into a yard. The truck just narrowly missed slamming into a house, too!

Joe Lawson

The Midwest and South are getting hit with sub-zero temps ... and this is just the latest incident reminding all to stay safe out there.

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later