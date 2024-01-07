Shawn Mendes Goes Snow Sledding Shirtless in New Thirst Trap Post

Play video content Instagram / @shawnmendes

Shawn Mendes seems to be a bit of a nature boy year-round -- evidenced by the fact that he's out hitting snowy hills in nothing but his boxers ... making for some great footage.

The pop star posted some clips of him and friends out in an undisclosed winter wonderland, where they're in a cabin of some sort and completely surrounded by blankets of white powder. Perfect for sledding, obviously -- but maybe not so much without clothes on???

Nonsense ... at least that's how Shawn feels about it, anyway. Dude was shirtless (and pant-less) in these clips he posted ... where he's pretty eager to ride his very own Rosebud.

Indeed, SM eventually went down the mini slope ... but before, he got a little winded along the way. Once they were back inside, Shawn put on some cold-weather-appropriate attire -- and it looks like he was even jamming out a bit too next to an open fire. Cozy!

Bottom line here ... this is a straight up thirst trap, and just an excuse for Shawn to show off his chiseled physique -- not that there's anything wrong with that, of course. People are drooling all over this footage online right now ... so they certainly appreciate the content.

No sign of a lovely lady at his side this time ... it's just him and the homies. And like Shawn notes, you can take the boy outta Canada -- but the Great White North's always in him.