Shawn Mendes Strips Down To Underwear With Possible New Girlfriend In Malibu

Shawn Mendes & his potential new boo enjoyed a day at the beach ... strippin' down to their undies for some fun in the sun after she had his arm around him at a WeHo eatery.

The singer and TV personality Charlie Travers hit up Point Dume and El Matador Beach Wednesday out in sunny SoCal -- and it appears their trip to the ocean might've been an unplanned one, seeing as they have no bathing suits on hand.

No worries, 'cause Charlie took off her top and pants, while Shawn got down to his boxer briefs to enjoy the day -- and we're assuming Shawn's strip down helped any ladies nearby enjoy their day, too.

TMZ broke the story, Charlie had her arm around Shawn at a restaurant in West Hollywood on Tuesday ... witnesses told us the pair was pretty touchy-feely, too.

Unclear if her arm around him was a sign to ward off the ladies, or something more mild ... but there's obviously something going on here.

Of course, this potential romance comes after Shawn's relationship with Camila Cabello, which first ended in November 2021.