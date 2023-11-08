Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Shawn Mendes Spotted With Mystery Woman After Camila Cabello Split

SHAWN MENDES LINKS UP WITH MYSTERY SEÑORITA ... Moves On, Camila Who?!

11/8/2023 9:39 AM PT
TMZ/Getty

Shawn Mendes is moving on from Camila Cabello with a mystery "Señorita," ... who he got cozy with during a dinner date.

The "Stitches" star was joined by an unidentified brunette at the E.P. & L.P. Rooftop & Restaurant in West Hollywood Tuesday -- with the source telling TMZ the pair were instantly touchy-feely upon entering the eatery.

TMZ.com

Check out the snap for yourself ... his companion has her arm tightly slung around him -- a possible attempt to ward off other admirers?

Marking her territory or not, we're told the duo was smiling, canoodling, and chatting the night away -- basically doing everything but locking lips ... so the potential new lovers may be taking things slow.

An hour and a half later, Shawn and his plus one left the venue together, it was added to TMZ.

shawn mendes camila
The Image Direct

This is Shawn's first romantic link since splitting with ex-Harmonizer Camila in June.

They initially began dating in 2019 ... even quarantining together during the pandemic before calling it a day in November 2021.

Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello Together
Launch Gallery
Shawn & Camila Happier TImes Launch Gallery
Getty

Earlier this year, they gave their romance another stab ... enjoying a steamy snog at Coachella and some hand-in-hand strolls in the Big Apple.

4/15/23
COACHELLA KISSES
BACKGRID

But Shawn and Camila 2.0 just weren't meant to be ... and there probs won't be a third time lucky with a pretty new brunette now in the picture.

