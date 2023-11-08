Shawn Mendes Spotted With Mystery Woman After Camila Cabello Split

Shawn Mendes is moving on from Camila Cabello with a mystery "Señorita," ... who he got cozy with during a dinner date.

The "Stitches" star was joined by an unidentified brunette at the E.P. & L.P. Rooftop & Restaurant in West Hollywood Tuesday -- with the source telling TMZ the pair were instantly touchy-feely upon entering the eatery.

Check out the snap for yourself ... his companion has her arm tightly slung around him -- a possible attempt to ward off other admirers?

Marking her territory or not, we're told the duo was smiling, canoodling, and chatting the night away -- basically doing everything but locking lips ... so the potential new lovers may be taking things slow.

An hour and a half later, Shawn and his plus one left the venue together, it was added to TMZ.

This is Shawn's first romantic link since splitting with ex-Harmonizer Camila in June.

They initially began dating in 2019 ... even quarantining together during the pandemic before calling it a day in November 2021.

